U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, an Aurora Republican, said on Tuesday he is launching a Spanish-language Twitter account in an effort to reach out to the growing Hispanic community in the 6th Congressional District.

@MiRepCoffmanCO comes as the five-term incumbent finds himself again targeted by national Democrats in the suburban battleground district, which is roughly one-fifth Hispanic. Over the past year, Coffman has distanced himself from many of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Coffman has been studying Spanish in recent years and took part in Spanish-language debates with his Democratic challengers in the last two elections..

Four Democrats are so far in the running to challenge Coffman: Jason Crow, a Denver attorney and Army combat veteran; David Aarestad, an Aurora attorney and former Cherry Creek School District board candidate; Gabriel McArthur, a Bernie Sanders delegate to last year’s Democratic National Convention; and Levi Tillemann, a former Obama administration energy official, who plans to officially launch his candidacy July 9, as Colorado Politics was first to report .

Coffman said in a statement he hopes to use the new Spanish language Twitter account “in a continuing effort to proactively engage a rapidly growing Hispanic population.”

Recent Census data shows that approximately 164,000 residents in the 6th District are of Hispanic or Latino descent, making up approximately 20 percent of its overall population.

“I am excited to be able to use Twitter to more effectively reach more of my constituents,” said Coffman. “Making it even more special is announcing this on the 4th of July, a time our nation celebrates, together as one, our Independence Day.”

Coffman’s office encouraged residents to follow the account if they’re looking for information on events, available office services and up-to-date news in Spanish.

Coffman also announced plans to launch a new website later this month a widget that will enable the site’s content to appear in Spanish.