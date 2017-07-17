Republican Mike Coffman calls ad about Trump campaign’s Russia ties ‘laughable and dishonest’

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman’s campaign fired back late Sunday at a liberal organization’s TV ad questioning his response to news about the Trump campaign’s contact with Russians who were attempting to influence last year’s presidential election, calling the attack “laughable and dishonest.”

The MoveOn.org Political Action ad blasted five Republican members of Congress, including Coffman and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, for staying quiet as details emerged over the past week about a meeting last June between Donald Trump, Jr., and other top Trump campaign officials and a Russian attorney with ties to the Kremlin. “Crickets,” the ad said on screen as the sound of the insects played.

But Coffman was having none of it.

“Mike Coffman is the is one of the last honest brokers in Washington,” Coffman campaign spokesman Tyler Sandberg told Colorado Politics. Sandberg then listed recent occasions when said Coffman stood up to the Obama and Trump administrations, including being the first Republican elected officials to demand Trump fire his national security advisor, Michael Flynn, after it emerged Flynn hadn’t told the truth about his own contacts with a Russian official. (Flynn stepped down days later.)

“When Obama’s Veterans Affairs secretary failed our veterans, Coffman was near the first to call for his head,” Sandberg said. “It wasn’t long after, he was gone. When it became clear that Michael Flynn lied about his contacts with Russia, Coffman was the first Republican to demand his termination — and it wasn’t long after, he was gone. George Soros and the MoveOn crowd are themselves the farthest thing from reputable brokers of truth. The advertisement is laughable and dishonest.”

Soros, a progressive billionaire, was an initial funder of the online activist group. The 30-second ad aired Sunday on news and public affairs programs and on digital platforms.

Here’s the ad targeting Coffman: