Republican gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler announces campaign advisory team

Republican gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler announced the members of his campaign advisory team Tuesday, and the roster includes some of the leading political operatives in the state.

Brauchler’s team includes Kristin Strohm, managing partner and founder of political consulting firm The Starboard Group; Sean Tonner, Colorado president of national marketing and media giant R&R Partners; former state Sen. Greg Brophy, a lobbyist; I Am Created Equal founder Laura Carno; David Flaherty, CEO and founder of the polling and campaign consulting firm Magellan Strategies; Jon Anderson, director of law firm Holland & Hart’s Government Affairs group; Jacque Ponder, a Colorado campaign veteran and former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman; and Alex Chaffetz, principal of Grand Junction-based Rock Chalk Media and brother of former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah.

“It is humbling to have the support of such a talented group of Coloradoans for this important campaign,” Brauchler said in a statement. “With decades of experience in our state between them, these good folks have signed on to be a part of our grassroots effort to prove that even a kid from middle-class Lakewood can earn his way to the highest seat in state government and make Colorado greater still.”

One of seven declared GOP candidates for governor in next year’s election, Brauchler is the 18th Judicial District attorney and a colonel in the Colorado Army National Guard.

Ryan Lynch, Brauchler’s campaign manager and a former executive director of the Colorado Republican Party, said he was excited to unveil the team. “They will play an integral role in ensuring that we have the most effective and efficient statewide campaign in Colorado,” he said in a statement. “Their insight is invaluable and I look forward to working with them.”

In recent weeks, Brauchler has announced the members of his campaign finance committee and launched the Sportsmen and Gun Owners for Brauchler coalition.

The other Republicans running for governor include former investment banker Doug Robinson, entrepreneur and former state lawmaker Victor Mitchell, prominent Trump supporter Steve Barlock, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter III, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez and activist Jim Rundberg.

Potential Republican candidates include State Treasurer Walker Stapleton, Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and former CSU Athletic Director Jack Graham, who came in second in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate last year.

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited after next year’s election.