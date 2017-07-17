Republican George Brauchler raises just over $190,000 for Colorado gubernatorial campaign

Republican gubernatorial candidate George Brauchler raised $190,696 in the just-completed fundraising quarter — nearly all of it from Colorado residents and with donors in all 64 of the states, his campaign said Monday.

Brauchler received contributions from 673 donors, with just over 95 percent of them from Colorado. After spending $46,731, he ended June with $143,966 cash on hand.

The 18th Judicial District attorney and a colonel in the Colorado Army National Guard, Brauchler is one of eight declared Republican primary candidates running for the chance to take over for Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who faces term limits after next year’s election.

“I am determined to prove that this kid from middle-class Lakewood can work his way up to the highest office in the state,” Brauchler said in a statement. “We will continue to win the support of Coloradans town to town, handshake to handshake, answering questions and learning about issues important to our residents.”

His primary rivals include Douglas County entrepreneur and former state lawmaker Victor Mitchell, who launched his campaign by writing himself a $3 million check, and former investment banker and Mitt Romney nephew Doug Robinson. On top of the millions he loaned his campaign, Mitchell raised 13,098 in the quarter that ended in June. Robinson reported raising $207,532 and loaned himself $57,022 in the same period.

“I am not one of the millionaire establishment self-funders in the race for governor,” said Brauchler. “As I’ve said from the time I entered this race, I am the grassroots candidate who will win the GOP nomination by meeting the voters face to face and delivering my message that Colorado’s best days are in front of it.”

Brauchler’s campaign manager underlined the point that his boss is raising campaign funds from Colorado donors.

“The fact that over 91 percent of funds came from Coloradans in every one of our 64 counties makes it clear that George Brauchler has cemented himself as the grassroots conservative candidate for governor of Colorado,” said Ryan Lynch.

Eight Republicans have filed to run for governor of Colorado, and several more are expected to join the field. The other declared candidates are early Trump supporter Steve Barlock, Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter III, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez and activists Jim Lennart Rundberg and Joanne Silva.

Campaign finance reports for all state candidates are due to the Colorado secretary of state at midnight Monday.