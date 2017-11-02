Come for the chuckwagon buffet, stay for the GOP candidates in Fort Lupton

Author: Joey Bunch - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Potentially all the Republican candidates for governor could share the spotlight with a chuckwagon buffet at the Republican Women of Weld’s forum in Fort Lupton on Nov. 13.

And if you want to see it, and enjoy the buffet, you’ll have to buy a ticket as soon as possible. R-WOW, as I like to them, won’t be selling admission at the door, and the event in the limited space is expected to sell out.

Tickets are $25 each and can be bought online by clicking here.

The ticket covers the buffet, non-alcoholic drinks, taxes, tip and parking at the venue, The Historic Fort in Fort Lupton. That’s a pretty good deal. And nothing goes better with cowboy potatoes than Tom Tancredo, one would expect.

Dinner starts at 5:30 and the forum begins at 7.

As of Wednesday there were eight Republicans scheduled to attend: George Brauchler, Steve Barlock, Lew Gaiter, Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson, Walker Stapleton and Tancredo.

Any candidates who might join the race — lookin’ at you, Cynthia Coffman — will be invited, according to organizers.