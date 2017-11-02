   
Come for the chuckwagon buffet, stay for the GOP candidates in Fort Lupton

Author: Joey Bunch - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Republican Women of Weld candidatesGubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell speaks to the Republican Women of Weld in August at The Historic Fort in Fort Lupton. (Photo courtesy of the Republican Women of Weld, via Facebook.)

Potentially all the Republican candidates for governor could share the spotlight with a chuckwagon buffet at the Republican Women of Weld’s forum in Fort Lupton on Nov. 13.

And if you want to see it, and enjoy the buffet, you’ll have to buy a ticket as soon as possible. R-WOW, as I like to them, won’t be selling admission at the door, and the event in the limited space is expected to sell out.

Tickets are $25 each and can be bought online by clicking here.

The ticket covers the buffet, non-alcoholic drinks, taxes, tip and parking at the venue, The Historic Fort in Fort Lupton. That’s a pretty good deal. And nothing goes better with cowboy potatoes than Tom Tancredo, one would expect.

Dinner starts at 5:30 and the forum begins at 7.

As of Wednesday there were eight Republicans scheduled to attend: George Brauchler, Steve Barlock, Lew Gaiter, Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson, Walker Stapleton and Tancredo.

Any candidates who might join the race — lookin’ at you, Cynthia Coffman — will be invited, according to organizers.

