Report: What’s behind Colorado’s spiraling health-care costs? You name it

If only Coloradans could pinpoint one factor that was responsible for the relentlessly climbing cost of health care. OK, even three or four factors. Alas, it’s not nearly so simple, the Colorado Commission on Affordable Health Care concludes in its third and final report since its creation by the legislature three year ago.

A summary of the report, which was released this week, includes these key recommendations for further action by lawmakers and others:

Given the close link between education and health, Colorado should provide children on Medicaid with access to quality preschool.

Offering comprehensive substance use disorder treatment that includes a range of services, such as detox, intensive out-patient treatment, residential treatment, and medication-assisted treatment.

Training physicians, as part of their course curriculum, on how to effectively present to patients and their families their options regarding end-of-life care.

Develop licensing standards for free-standing emergency rooms that are the same as the equivalent level of the federal government’s “Conditions of Participation” and other regulatory guidance for hospital-based facilities.

Also recommended for further study:

Opportunistic pricing behaviors by pharmaceutical companies for drugs that are under patent or where market shortages exist.

Increasing reimbursement for inpatient behavioral health services to help incentivize the creation of more beds.