Report: Wait times falsified for 90 percent of Colorado Springs VA PTSD patients

Author: Tom Roeder - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

VA.jpg
The VA Outpatient Clinic at 3141 Centennial Blvd. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)

An internal Department of Veterans Affairs watchdog told Congress Thursday that nine in 10 PTSD patients at a Colorado Springs VA clinic had their wait times “inaccurately recorded.”

Patients in Colorado Springs waited weeks and months longer for care than was recorded in VA records, making some of the agency’s worst wait times in America even longer.

“It’s a failure of leadership, there’s no doubt,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican from Aurora and frequent critic of VA care.

The VA report was requested by Congress last year after revelations of secret waiting lists at VA facilities in Colorado for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress and other maladies.

Tom Roeder

