@RepMikeCoffman gets some real Twitter love for pushing back at Trump

Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman got a big attaboy for taking on President Trump via Twitter Thursday — but the praise didn’t come from one of the usual stuffy and self-important politicos or pundits inside the Beltway.

You’ll recall ColoradoPolitics.com’s Ernest Luning reported here that Coffman and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner had rebuked the president — Coffman did so in a tweet — over another one of Trump’s now-ritual Twitter tantrums. This time, two TV news hosts were the targets. Trump had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to tear into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” team of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, mocking Brzezinski’s intellect and appearance.

Coffman tweeted:

The President’s tweets are beneath the dignity of his office. It needs to stop. #StopTheTwitterTantrums — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) June 29, 2017

… Which drew this response from reality-TV personality and onetime Playboy playmate Ariane Bellamar, whose Twitter profile describes her as, “FORMER Trump Model Now #BlockedByTrump”:

Love it. — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) June 29, 2017

Bellamar, who also describes herself as a #MensaBarbie, tends to tweet left and hurls her share of invective at The Donald and his defenders: