Spokeswoman: Colorado U.S. Rep. Jared Polis was at field near shooting at congressional baseball practice

Colorado U.S. Rep. Jared Polis was nearby, but not on the field where shots were fired Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

“He was at a field nearby Dems and Reps on different fields,” a Polis spokeswoman told Colorado Politics via text message.

Polis tweeted Wednesday morning that the Democrats’ practice had been canceled, stating, “Thoughts and prayers w my Republican baseball friends this morning. Dem practice cancelled [sic] holding in dugout w security.”

Thoughts and prayers w my Republican baseball friends this morning. Dem practice cancelled holding in dugout w security — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 14, 2017

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting. Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Other Colorado politicians weighed in on Twitter Wednesday morning, with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner praising Capitol police and expressing concern for Scalise. The actions @CapitolPolice took today to prevent further injury is remarkable. They are all heroes. https://t.co/pE4x1vbnD8 — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise and others wounded in this horrific attack. Our nation stands as one. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 14, 2017

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet also took to Twitter, offering thoughts and prayers to those who were injured.

Still awaiting details, but my thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise, Capitol police officers, and all those who were injured. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments.

The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody and “not a threat.”

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told The Hill that “a man asked him whether Republicans or Democrats were practicing” a couple minutes before the shooting.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity is scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park.

There are no Coloradans on the Republican team’s roster, according to the event’s website.

Colorado Democratic Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter are on the Democrats’ roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.