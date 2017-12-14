Colorado Rep. Saine will not be charged for carrying concealed firearm into DIA - Colorado Politics

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 14, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago

Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine, R-Dacono, will not be charged for carrying a loaded 9mm handgun into Denver International Airport on Dec. 5, according to the Boulder County district attorney’s office.

When TSA authorities questioned her about the gun, Saine said she had “totally forgotten” it was in her purse, according to police reports.

“After being mirandized, Denver Police attempted to further interview Ms. Saine, who refused and instead requested an attorney, as is her right,” the Boulder County DA’s office said in a statement. “At that point, Ms. Saine was taken into custody for violation of C.R.S. 18-9-118, possession of a loaded firearm in a facility of public transportation. After obtaining an attorney, Ms. Saine submitted to an interview. During the interview she described the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The district attorney for the 20th Judicial District in Boulder County was asked to review the case for the filing of charges as a special prosecutor due to the fact that Denver District Attorney Beth McCann is a former state representative and worked alongside Saine in the state legislature.

Assistant Boulder County District Attorney Ken Kupfner “completed a review of the materials in the case, and has determined that charges are not appropriate,” according to a press release. “The evidence in this case indicates that Lori Saine forgot the firearm was in her purse. Based on the evidence presented, it is the District Attorney’s position that no criminal case against Ms. Saine can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and thus pursuant to the ethical standards guiding prosecutors in Colorado, no charges will be filed in this case.”

Politically, Saine has been a staunch supporter of gun rights. She has sponsored bills to repeal the 15-round limit on ammunition magazines, which Democratic lawmakers argue could help limit the casualties in mass shootings, during the last two legislative sessions.

Calls to Saine for comment were not immediately returned.