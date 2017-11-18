Rep. Paul Rosenthal’s behavior described as “predatory” in separate incident following sexual harassment complaint

Author: John Frank, The Denver Post - November 18, 2017 - Updated: 5 minutes ago

Eight months ago, toward the end of the legislative session, a Democratic policy aide reported concerns about harassment from Colorado state Rep. Paul Rosenthal to the House speaker’s office.

The issue never rose to a formal complaint, but the Denver Democratic lawmaker later apologized and received materials counseling him about the General Assembly’s workplace harassment policy.

The new details, described in interviews and confirmed by another Democratic lawmaker, raise more questions about Rosenthal’s behavior amid a legislative investigation of a separate incident, one in which he allegedly groped and made unwanted advances toward another gay man at a 2012 political event when he was a candidate.

Rosenthal, 49, has denied the allegations made by Thomas Cavaness, a 29-year-old former Texas Army National Guard member and political campaign staffer. The Denver Post reported that Cavaness filed the formal complaint against Rosenthal on Tuesday and confirmed his account with two separate associates.

