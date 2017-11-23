   
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Hot Sheet

Rep. Jonathan Singer issues a turkey day pardon to Thumbstick

Author: Joey Bunch - November 23, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

23799959_2021401234553346_471557854786997367_o-2.jpg
Rep. Jonathan SingerRep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, pardons Thumbstick for Thanksgiviung. (Via Facebook)

We should all be thankful for social media. Seriously.

Without Facebook, how would the world know about an important pardon the last week. No, not the 22 people who were granted clemency by Gov. John Hickenlooper last week. Definitely not President Trump congratulating himself for the annual White House pardoning of a turkey, this one named Drumstick, on Tuesday.

“Wow, wow, big bird! That’s a big bird,” Trump said before greeting the second recipient of a Trump pardon (former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was the first, for criminal contempt of court over federal immigration laws.) “Are we allowed to touch? Wow. I feel so good about myself doing this.”

Rep. Jonathan Singer unofficially gave grace this week, too — to a fake turkey. This is what the Democrat from Longmont had to say, er, post:

By the Powers Invested in me by myself I hereby pardon Thumbstick the Tofurky. May you continue to freeze peacefully among your chill friends and provide options for our vegetarian compatriots in time immemorial. Give em Kale this Thanksgiving Thumbstick, Give em Kale.

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

