Rep. Jonathan Singer issues a turkey day pardon to Thumbstick

Author: Joey Bunch - November 23, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

We should all be thankful for social media. Seriously.

Without Facebook, how would the world know about an important pardon the last week. No, not the 22 people who were granted clemency by Gov. John Hickenlooper last week. Definitely not President Trump congratulating himself for the annual White House pardoning of a turkey, this one named Drumstick, on Tuesday.

“Wow, wow, big bird! That’s a big bird,” Trump said before greeting the second recipient of a Trump pardon (former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio was the first, for criminal contempt of court over federal immigration laws.) “Are we allowed to touch? Wow. I feel so good about myself doing this.”

Rep. Jonathan Singer unofficially gave grace this week, too — to a fake turkey. This is what the Democrat from Longmont had to say, er, post: