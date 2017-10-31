Red Ball hair and fashion show Nov. 19 raises money for AIDS advocacy

Author: Joey Bunch - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Tickets are on sale now to raise money for and bring attention to World AIDS Day and the Denver AIDS Project. The 9th annual Red Ball “hair and fashion runway experience” Nov. 19 at the EXDO Event Center in Denver.

Tickets are available online by clicking here.

“The event’s hip vibe blends amazing fashions from local designers with creative hair designs and exquisite make-up artistry from local salons,” organizers explained.

“A cocktail reception and a substantial and compelling silent auction make this one of the largest and most anticipated runway experiences in the Denver metro area.

The money helps the nonprofit people with HIV and other health conditions, prevention, healthcare and other advocacy.

The Denver AIDS Project is part of the Colorado Health Network, a statewide statewide organization that helps almost 4,000 Coloradans with HIV/AIDS, as well as those at risk.