After recount, tight Aurora City Council at-large contest decided - Colorado Politics

Author: Adam McCoy - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

We’ve at last reached a final tally for Aurora’s second at-large seat on its city council, some three weeks after the fall election, and it was a close, one.

Just 47 votes had separated retired Air Force Colonel David Gruber and former Regional Transportation Director Tom Tobiassen following election night, the Aurora Sentinel reports. While Tobiassen gained two votes after the recount, Gruber won the at-large seat on the Aurora City Council by 45 votes, according to official election results.

The very tight initial vote count had triggered a recount last month. State law requires a recount when “the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest.” That’s a mouthful.

In a message on his Facebook page, Tobiassen congratulated Gruber.

“Congratulations to Dave Gruber on his election to the @AuroraGov City Council At-Large,” he wrote. “I’ve gotten to know Dave while on the campaign trail and I know he will do a great job representing the residents of Aurora.”

Gruber said he’s ready to “get into the nuts and bolts of the city,” the Aurora Sentinel reports.

Gruber will join new, progressive members Crystal Murillo, Nicole Johnston and Allison Hiltz on the council Monday, when they are officially sworn in.

The City Council election was historic for Aurora, with progressive candidates elected to a traditionally conservative body.