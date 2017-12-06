Ray Scott's latest video sketch: as ready for prime time as he'll ever be - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 4 hours ago

Grand Junction Republican state Sen. Ray Scott will never be mistaken for a slick, smooth, blowdried political glad-hander. The plain-spoken, bear-like, jock-next-door lawmaker comes across as the kind of guy who doesn’t know which is his best side for the camera and probably doesn’t care.

All of which the Senate GOP press shop seems to celebrate in a video short this week of Scott offering up some YouTube teasers of the big issues in the upcoming legislative session. Moving the behind-the-scenes stuff up front, the video has Scott talking energy, roads and bridges while responding to apparent queues as to which camera needs his love.

It’s the latest installment of the caucus’s penchant for video horseplay. The Senate Republicans may hold only a one-vote majority, but their inclination to cut up on camera suggests they’re not too worried to have some fun.