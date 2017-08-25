A rally for tax reform aims to make the case for congressional action

Stymied in its quest to repeal and replace (or maybe just reconfigure) Obamacare, the GOP Congress has been promising it next will train its sights on meaningful tax reform. And Americans for Prosperity-Colorado, the conservative advocacy juggernaut, stands ready to help build momentum.

AFP-Colorado’s “‘No More, Uncle Sam,’ Tax Reform Rally,” scheduled for Tuesday, will be one such effort to whip up support. A press statement announcing the 11:30 a.m. event at Lincoln Memorial Park across the street from the Capitol in Denver says the gathering “will feature lawmakers and policy experts discussing the federal tax code; why it needs to be fixed and how Congress plans to fix it.’

Among the featured guests: Fourth Congressional District U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, of Greeley, who will provide the keynote address. (Yes, the same Ken Buck who recently pronounced the Republican Party dead and talked of running for Colorado attorney general if incumbent Cynthia Coffman runs for governor. Jury’s still out on whether Tuesday’s appearance will be an effort to mend fences with the GOP or to burnish Buck’s street cred as a bona fide rebel. Maybe both?)

AFP-Colorado’s staff, including State Director Jesse Mallory, will be on hand, as well, of course.

And if that’s not enough to lure you, how about a free barbecue lunch as well as “games emphasizing tax reform,” a “positive” picket line along Lincoln Avenue facing the Capitol, and free “No More, Uncle Sam!” T-shirts?

Questions? Contact AFP-Colorado’s Tamra Farah at tfarah@afphq.org or (702) 441-9252.