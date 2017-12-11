 Q&A with Morgan Carroll: 'There is no greater calling than fighting for people, our rights and our planet' - Colorado Politics
   
Monday, December 11, 2017
Q&A with Morgan Carroll: ‘There is no greater calling than fighting for people, our rights and our planet’

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 11, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

MorganCarrollAdco2W-1024x609.jpg
Regardless of their politics, those who have served in elected office alongside Morgan Carroll will tell you she's one politician who doesn't flinch. Now the chair of the state Democratic Party, Carroll is a veteran of the campaign trail who carved out a reputation as a dogged warrior. After years in the legislature, where she was known as a forceful voice for her caucus and her party platform, she now brings her combat skills to a new calling that also will require her to be a unifier. Have Democrats closed ranks since 2016's smackdown between the supporters of Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton? And what are the party's prospects in a state where unaffiliated voters outnumber either Democrats or Republicans? Carroll takes on those and other questions in today's Q&A.

