This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



ProgressNow Colorado Executive Director Ian Silverii. (Photo courtesy of Ian Silverii) Smart? Sure, Ian Silverii is smart. But you pretty much expect that of a hard-charging, relentlessly partisan, take-no-prisoners political playmaker. What you don’t necessarily expect is how personable, funny — and frank — he is. It’s all on display in today’s Q&A, in which […]