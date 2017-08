This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



Loren Furman, of the Colorado Association of Commerce and Industry, testifies at a committee hearing in the Colorado House. (cochamber.com) Loren Furman is one of the Colorado business community’s most influential voices. Not the kind of voice that publicly trumpets business interests from the tops of Denver’s tallest skyscrapers; she’s the kind who quietly promotes […]