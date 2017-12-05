Pueblo's ex-GOP party treasurer has more splainin' to do — if he ever returns - Colorado Politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - December 5, 2017 - Updated: 5 minutes ago

The Pueblo Chieftain and other news outlets report that the onetime treasurer of the Pueblo County Republicans — already facing a Pueblo District Court appearance on felony theft charges — has turned up in police custody in El Salvador. Apparently, it was on an unrelated matter.

Writes the Chieftain’s Peter Roper:

Former Pueblo County Republican Treasurer Jeff Fogg was arrested in El Salvador on Nov. 17 on suspicion of $100,000 in fraud, according to a news report in the El Salvador Times. The news story does not explain who the suspected victim was in the incident, but says Fogg was arrested in San Salvador, the capitol city. He owns property in that country.

As for the proceedings he faced in the U.S., followers of Fogg’s saga will recall that a felony theft warrant was issued for Fogg a year ago, alleging he pilfered more than $20,000 from the county party. As Roper reported at that time:

George Rivera, chairman of the party, said the theft complaint followed a review of Fogg’s handling of the party’s bank accounts going back to 2013. Fogg resigned from the treasurer’s job in July 2015 when the allegations were first made against him by party officers. “We hope this will bring to a close this dark chapter in our party,” Rivera said …”People should be reassured their donations to our party will be used appropriately.”

As Roper notes in this week’s update:

The arrest may explain why Fogg, 50, missed his Nov. 16 court appearance … A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after the missed pre-trial hearing. That trial was supposed to begin Dec. 11.

Despite his legal issues, Fogg still appeared to be a prominent player on Pueblo’s local civic scene as recently as a few months ago. He was quoted by the Chieftain in a story in August about expanding economic and cultural ties between the Steel City and the Central American nation where Fogg has now landed in hot water. The story also elaborated on Fogg’s own ties to El Salvador: