Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy says she's done contesting 'rigged' statehouse vacancy election - Colorado Politics

Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy says she’s done contesting ‘rigged’ statehouse vacancy election
Author: Ernest Luning - December 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy said Tuesday she's done contesting the legislative vacancy election won last month by Judy Reyher and probably won't challenge Reyher in a primary — even while charging Reyher was "selected under a cloud of suspicion" and ripping the former Otero County GOP chair for "embarrass[ing] our party with racially charged offensive remarks."