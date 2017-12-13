 Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy says she's done contesting 'rigged' statehouse vacancy election - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
News

Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy says she’s done contesting ‘rigged’ statehouse vacancy election

Author: Ernest Luning - December 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Axworthy-ACPC-t.jpg
Pueblo Republican Tamra Axworthy said Tuesday she's done contesting the legislative vacancy election won last month by Judy Reyher and probably won't challenge Reyher in a primary — even while charging Reyher was "selected under a cloud of suspicion" and ripping the former Otero County GOP chair for "embarrass[ing] our party with racially charged offensive remarks."

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 6

Related Articles

News
December 13, 2017 Tom Ramstack

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner probes regulations that slow natural gas projects

News
December 13, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet puts up a fight for wind, solar credits in GOP tax bill

News
December 12, 2017 Rachel Riley, The Gazette

El Paso County OKs millions for widening of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLOMAX: Solar trade barriers won’t help American workers

nextDemocratic Sen. Michael Bennet puts up a fight for wind, solar credits in GOP tax bill