Pueblo passes on a ‘weak’ mayor for now. Strong mayor? Maybe

Pueblo City Hall (David Shankbone / commons.wikimedia.org)

Remember the strong-mayor-vs.-weak-mayor debate we reported on in Pueblo? It turns out weak mayor has lost. As for a strong mayor, however, that’ll be left to the city’s voters. As The Pueblo Chieftain’s Peter Roper reported recently:

There will be a ballot question asking city voters if they want to adopt a strong-mayor system — a change that a majority of City Council favors.

But (a) second option, of choosing a scaled-back version of a city mayor, won’t be on the ballot. Supporters told city officials last week they won’t ask for a second ballot question.

Not this year, anyway.

The strategy is pretty straightforward:

“We didn’t want to be viewed as trying to undermine the strong-mayor question or creating confusion,” said Ralph Williams of Hub International and a longtime city insurance adviser.

“We decided to step back and let the strong-mayor plan fail on its own, then we’ll propose something we think is better,” he said Friday.

In 2009, Pueblo voters rejected a similar ballot proposal to take on a strong mayor.

