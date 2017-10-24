   
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: Vote for Farrell in District 1

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 24, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

In the District 1 race for the Pueblo City Council, incumbent Bob Schilling faces challenges from two worthy contenders. We believe Tommy Farrell, an engineering technician at Ward Engineering, would bring the council a much needed fresh perspective.

Farrell wants to increase citizen input in city government, holding community meetings in various neighborhoods to help identify top priorities. He supports the ballot initiatives to increase police protection, finance more road repairs and shift Pueblo to a mayor-council form of government. He wants to improve cooperation between city government and nonprofit groups that provide help to local residents. And his background in electrical engineering may come in handy as the council weighs its options regarding its relationship with Black Hills Energy.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 5

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
October 24, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Valley’s future in hands of Hayden voters?

Colorado Editorials
October 24, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Stop taking a knee

Colorado Editorials
October 24, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Mental illness neglected at high cost

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOfficials: Republicans take early lead as Colorado ballots begin trickling in

nextThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Stop taking a knee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *