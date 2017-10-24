The Pueblo Chieftain: Vote for Farrell in District 1

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 24, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

In the District 1 race for the Pueblo City Council, incumbent Bob Schilling faces challenges from two worthy contenders. We believe Tommy Farrell, an engineering technician at Ward Engineering, would bring the council a much needed fresh perspective.

Farrell wants to increase citizen input in city government, holding community meetings in various neighborhoods to help identify top priorities. He supports the ballot initiatives to increase police protection, finance more road repairs and shift Pueblo to a mayor-council form of government. He wants to improve cooperation between city government and nonprofit groups that provide help to local residents. And his background in electrical engineering may come in handy as the council weighs its options regarding its relationship with Black Hills Energy.

