The Pueblo Chieftain: Thanks to candidates and volunteers

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Pueblo’s local election produced both winners and losers, yet we all won in the sense of having had a choice from many different and diverse candidates and ballot issues.

First, we thank the 22 candidates — 12 running to fill four City Council seats, five running to fill two Pueblo City Schools (D60) school board seats, three uncontested candidates for the District 70 school board and one uncontested candidate each for the Board of Water Works and city Civil Service Commission. They all took the time and effort to put their names on the line and offer themselves to the voters for the various local offices that were up this year.

We also thank the many campaign volunteers who worked on behalf of their chosen candidates. We could not have an election without them.