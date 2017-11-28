   
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: Strong mayor transition

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

The Pueblo City Council has its work cut out in preparing for a strong mayor to replace Pueblo’s longstanding council-manager form of government.

The challenge is to make the transition as seamless as possible in going to a citywide elected mayor, the first fundamental change in municipal governance here in nearly 64 years.

First of all, the council must instruct the city manager to get the ball rolling to review the Pueblo City Charter of 1954 for any changes — and there will be some — to conform with Ballot Question 2A, which city voters approved in the Nov. 7 election. This may sound pro forma, but it’s an absolute necessity that the city get a cleanup charter amendment right for voter approval at the 2018 election.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 4

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 28, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Steamboat millennials rethink housing, go mobile

Colorado Editorials
November 28, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Wait for the net effect

Colorado Editorials
November 28, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Church video all wrong

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Colorado Springs Gazette: Church video all wrong

nextThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Wait for the net effect

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *