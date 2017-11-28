The Pueblo Chieftain: Strong mayor transition

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The Pueblo City Council has its work cut out in preparing for a strong mayor to replace Pueblo’s longstanding council-manager form of government.

The challenge is to make the transition as seamless as possible in going to a citywide elected mayor, the first fundamental change in municipal governance here in nearly 64 years.

First of all, the council must instruct the city manager to get the ball rolling to review the Pueblo City Charter of 1954 for any changes — and there will be some — to conform with Ballot Question 2A, which city voters approved in the Nov. 7 election. This may sound pro forma, but it’s an absolute necessity that the city get a cleanup charter amendment right for voter approval at the 2018 election.

