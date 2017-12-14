 The Pueblo Chieftain: Sticking up for Pueblo - Colorado Politics
   
The Pueblo Chieftain: Sticking up for Pueblo

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - December 14, 2017

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

We don’t know if Andrew Trainor has a nickname, but if he doesn’t, “the Battling Banker” sounds like a good fit. Trainor, the regional president of Pueblo-based Legacy Bank and the newly installed chairman of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp., vowed in a speech last week not to take it lying down if someone disparages his adopted hometown.

In a speech to other PEDCO members, Trainor said one of the best ways to improve the community’s image is to aggressively challenge Pueblo’s detractors.

“I get a little bit tired of people saying Pueblo has a high crime rate and bad schools and they don’t know the facts,” Trainor said afterward. “I think we’ve all had conversations with people in the Springs or Denver and they don’t know the real Pueblo . . . They’re just lazy in their thinking.”

