The Pueblo Chieftain: When statistics lie

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 3, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Woo hoo! According to statistics compiled by a Colorado law firm, Pueblo County has the lowest number of arrests per capita for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the state.

The Tiftickjian Law Firm reported that Pueblo County has had 2.6 DUI arrests for every 1,000 residents so far this year. So, as Forrest Gump said in the movie of the same name, does that mean DUIs are “one less thing to worry about”?

Well, maybe we shouldn’t be popping the champagne corks just yet. Even if the arrest numbers aren’t very high in relation to other parts of the state, people who travel Pueblo’s roads can tell you that there are plenty of impaired drivers out there.

