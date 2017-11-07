The Pueblo Chieftain: St. Mary-Corwin ‘A’ for safety

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center has received an “A” rating for safety from the national Leapfrog Group, signifying a major distinction for the Pueblo hospital.

Leapfrog, a watchdog organization that promotes patient safety, has conducted its Hospital Safety Grade program each year since 2012. During that span, St. Mary-Corwin has improved from Cs to Bs and now an A grade — based on a review of practices to prevent medical errors, problems with surgery, infections, safety problems and the like.

The scores come from top patient-safety experts and then are peer-reviewed with a focus on transparency to improve safety.

