   
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: St. Mary-Corwin ‘A’ for safety

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center has received an “A” rating for safety from the national Leapfrog Group, signifying a major distinction for the Pueblo hospital.

Leapfrog, a watchdog organization that promotes patient safety, has conducted its Hospital Safety Grade program each year since 2012. During that span, St. Mary-Corwin has improved from Cs to Bs and now an A grade — based on a review of practices to prevent medical errors, problems with surgery, infections, safety problems and the like.

The scores come from top patient-safety experts and then are peer-reviewed with a focus on transparency to improve safety.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 7, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: We can’t ignore the growing murder rate

Colorado Editorials
November 6, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Councilman Murray’s weird, hyperbolic tale

Colorado Editorials
November 6, 2017 Lisa Walton

The Longmont Times-Call: Repair national parks, but don’t price out the public

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Colorado Springs Gazette: We can't ignore the growing murder rate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *