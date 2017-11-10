The Pueblo Chieftain: Springs OKs stormwater fee

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 10, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

At long last, Colorado Springs voters have passed a stormwater fee to start fixing runoff problems that plague the city and, most especially, Fountain Creek as it flows south to Pueblo.

So what has changed after years of rejecting a stormwater fee by first the Colorado Springs City Council and then the voters there? It’s been the new leadership of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and his unwavering commitment to live up to legal commitments to Pueblo County to fix the city’s stormwater woes and ultimately curtail pollution, sediment and erosion downstream.

The water quality in Fountain Creek and the lower Arkansas River has suffered long enough from Colorado Springs Utilities heretofore lack of corrective action. We commend Suthers — a former state attorney general, U.S. attorney for Colorado and Colorado Springs district attorney — for making a positive difference.

