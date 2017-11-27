   
Monday, November 27, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Save animals, but …

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 27, 2017 - Updated: 6 hours ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Credit Pueblo City Councilman Chris Nicoll for having good intentions. At a work session a few days ago, Nicoll informed his colleagues that he plans to submit an ordinance aimed at reducing the number of animals that are euthanized at the Pueblo Animal Shelter.

That’s a wonderful goal. However, Nicoll’s proposed ordinance contains some provisions that could have troubling unintended consequences.

For example, the draft ordinance would require the shelter’s operators to euthanize no more than 10 percent of the animals it takes in. That sounds great, but having that percentage written into law could force the operators to take actions they otherwise wouldn’t consider in order to comply.

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

