The Pueblo Chieftain: Salvation for the homeless - Colorado Politics

Monday, December 11, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Salvation for the homeless

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

So the search for an emergency warming center for the homeless has come full circle. Jackie Jaramillo, director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, said last week that an agreement is being negotiated to use the Salvation Army building at 520 W. 13th St. as a temporary shelter.

Assuming the details can be worked out, the mission’s staff would supervise the homeless at that site, which would be used only on extremely cold nights. The service, which would include an evening meal, could begin after the first of the year.

It’s safe to say this isn’t the solution anyone wanted. But it also appears to be the best solution available.

