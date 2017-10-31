   
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: A safe Halloween

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Make sure children and families have a safe Halloween by following basic safety tips, especially when the little ones venture out for trick-or-treating after nightfall.

The best advice is for parents or other responsible adults to watch out for young children going door to door and crossing the street when they can be distracted from traffic and other hazards. Stay on sidewalks and crosswalks as much as possible and look both ways before crossing streets.

Make sure costumes do not block kids’ vision, even for a moment, or have loose material that may cause them to trip and fall. When possible, use reflective tape, flashlights, white clothing — anything to illuminate trick-or-treaters for passing traffic. And drivers should closely observe traffic safety rules for the sake of everyone, especially on Halloween.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
October 31, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Homeowners can’t control oil under their yards

Colorado Editorials
October 30, 2017 The Steamboat Today Editorial Board

Steamboat Today: Consistent bus service matters

Colorado Editorials
October 30, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Tireless effort to serve homeless teens pays off

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Colorado Springs Gazette: Homeowners can't control oil under their yards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *