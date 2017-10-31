The Pueblo Chieftain: A safe Halloween

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Make sure children and families have a safe Halloween by following basic safety tips, especially when the little ones venture out for trick-or-treating after nightfall.

The best advice is for parents or other responsible adults to watch out for young children going door to door and crossing the street when they can be distracted from traffic and other hazards. Stay on sidewalks and crosswalks as much as possible and look both ways before crossing streets.

Make sure costumes do not block kids’ vision, even for a moment, or have loose material that may cause them to trip and fall. When possible, use reflective tape, flashlights, white clothing — anything to illuminate trick-or-treaters for passing traffic. And drivers should closely observe traffic safety rules for the sake of everyone, especially on Halloween.

