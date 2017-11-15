The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo’s good air quality

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Contrary to a terribly misleading community forum held here last week, Pueblo boasts of some of the best air quality along Colorado’s Front Range.

The American Lung Association lists Pueblo-Canon City as the ninth cleanest urban area in the entire United States for particle pollution — virtually the opposite of the misleading impression left by the Center for Health Progress and a host of other forum panelists.

“We’re here to talk about how air quality impacts our health, particularly around coal plants because of the emissions they produce,” said Vicente Martinez Ortega, community organizer for the Center for Health Progress in Denver.

