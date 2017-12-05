 The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo South takes state - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo South takes state

Hail to the champions from Pueblo South High School for winning the Colorado 4A state football title last Saturday.

The 25-14 victory over defending champions Pine Creek marked the first state football title in Pueblo South’s 59-year history as a school. It’s an achievement to remember.

This one was the 15th time a Pueblo high school has won a state football title. Pueblo’s 14 previous winners were Central (1928, 1938, 1944, 1947, 1961, 1965), Pueblo East (2014, 2015, 2016), Centennial (1946, 1987, 1992), Pueblo West (2007) and Rye (1993).

