The Pueblo Chieftain: A project we dig

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 4 hours ago

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Back in the mid-1970s, pet rocks became a trendy gift selection. Although keeping a rock as a pet may seem a little baffling by today’s standards, the logic at the time was hard to counter: After all, pet rocks required no feeding, watering or other care of any kind. Polished, painted and shipped in “pet-friendly” boxes, they made a millionaire out of their inventor before fading into obscurity almost as quickly as they rose to popularity.

Fast-forward more than 40 years and it seems like rocks are making a comeback.

Only this time, there are a few wrinkles. People aren’t buying the rocks in stores, but they’re finding them placed in prominent and not-so-prominent locations around Pueblo County. And while these rocks also are covered with decorative artwork, the finders are welcome to relocate them somewhere else or just keep them.

