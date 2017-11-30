The Pueblo Chieftain: A project we dig

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Back in the mid-1970s, pet rocks became a trendy gift selection. Although keeping a rock as a pet may seem a little baffling by today’s standards, the logic at the time was hard to counter: After all, pet rocks required no feeding, watering or other care of any kind. Polished, painted and shipped in “pet-friendly” boxes, they made a millionaire out of their inventor before fading into obscurity almost as quickly as they rose to popularity.

Fast-forward more than 40 years and it seems like rocks are making a comeback.

Only this time, there are a few wrinkles. People aren’t buying the rocks in stores, but they’re finding them placed in prominent and not-so-prominent locations around Pueblo County. And while these rocks also are covered with decorative artwork, the finders are welcome to relocate them somewhere else or just keep them.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.