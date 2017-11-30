The Pueblo Chieftain: A project we dig
Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
Back in the mid-1970s, pet rocks became a trendy gift selection. Although keeping a rock as a pet may seem a little baffling by today’s standards, the logic at the time was hard to counter: After all, pet rocks required no feeding, watering or other care of any kind. Polished, painted and shipped in “pet-friendly” boxes, they made a millionaire out of their inventor before fading into obscurity almost as quickly as they rose to popularity.
Fast-forward more than 40 years and it seems like rocks are making a comeback.
Only this time, there are a few wrinkles. People aren’t buying the rocks in stores, but they’re finding them placed in prominent and not-so-prominent locations around Pueblo County. And while these rocks also are covered with decorative artwork, the finders are welcome to relocate them somewhere else or just keep them.