   
Friday, December 1, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: Posada offers place to stay for Pueblo’s homeless youth

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Posada of Pueblo is adding transitional housing to homeless youth between the ages of 18 and 24 to its other services to help this vulnerable population.

The agency now is taking applications for young adults who wish to be considered for residency at Nancy’s Harbor, located near the intersection of Norman Lane and Surfwood Lane just south of the South Side Walmart shopping center.

The facility is named after Nancy Jackson, the mother of Carolyn Jackson Hilton. We commend the daughter’s generosity donating the building to Posada in memory of her mother.

