The Pueblo Chieftain: No kill goal creates a no-win situation - Colorado Politics

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - December 4, 2017

An ordinance that would place new restrictions on operations at the Pueblo Animal Shelter is clinging to life, but just barely. By a 4-3 vote, the City Council decided to move forward with plans for a Dec. 11 public hearing on the ordinance instead of killing the legislation outright last week.

That was the right move. There was no need to depart from the council’s usual practice of routinely approving ordinances on first reading, then having more detailed discussions about legislation following public hearings.

This ordinance, flawed though it may be, does deserve a fair hearing before the public. But the ordinance’s supporters shouldn’t get too cocky. And they should consider the law of unintended consequences before they try to push the council into adopting new restrictions.

