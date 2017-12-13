 The Pueblo Chieftain: Mayor: Change is coming - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Mayor: Change is coming

December 13, 2017

Pueblo voters clearly opted for change when they passed question 2A in the Nov. 7 election. They voted to change the city’s current council-manager form of government by electing a strong mayor to be the political and administrative leader.

When the first mayor is elected in November 2018, he or she will replace the city manager as the head of Pueblo’s municipal government, effective January 2019.

The new setup puts a due date on City Manager Sam Azad’s tenure and means fundamental changes in the City Council’s role. This does not alter the fact that Pueblo voters want the city to go in a new direction.

