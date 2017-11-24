The Pueblo Chieftain: Math, science made fun

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 24, 2017 - Updated: 7 minutes ago

Pueblo area students discovered the fun of studying mathematics and science at a couple of recent events — Math Day at Colorado State University-Pueblo and the “Walk on Water” competition at Pueblo County High School.

“It’s all about getting students excited and invigorated about math,” Janet Nichols, CSU-Pueblo department of math and physics instructor, said of last week’s 40th annual Math Day for some 200 Southern Colorado students attending the event on campus.

Swink High School math-savving students make the 60-mile trek to Pueblo for Math Day each year. “What I really like is letting them see what kids from other schools know and how even though we’re small, we can be competitive with them,” said Swink math instructor Judy Jenkins.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.