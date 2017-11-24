   
Friday, November 24, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Math, science made fun

November 24, 2017

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Pueblo area students discovered the fun of studying mathematics and science at a couple of recent events — Math Day at Colorado State University-Pueblo and the “Walk on Water” competition at Pueblo County High School.

“It’s all about getting students excited and invigorated about math,” Janet Nichols, CSU-Pueblo department of math and physics instructor, said of last week’s 40th annual Math Day for some 200 Southern Colorado students attending the event on campus.

Swink High School math-savving students make the 60-mile trek to Pueblo for Math Day each year. “What I really like is letting them see what kids from other schools know and how even though we’re small, we can be competitive with them,” said Swink math instructor Judy Jenkins.

