The Pueblo Chieftain: Math, science made fun
Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 24, 2017 - Updated: 7 minutes ago
Pueblo area students discovered the fun of studying mathematics and science at a couple of recent events — Math Day at Colorado State University-Pueblo and the “Walk on Water” competition at Pueblo County High School.
“It’s all about getting students excited and invigorated about math,” Janet Nichols, CSU-Pueblo department of math and physics instructor, said of last week’s 40th annual Math Day for some 200 Southern Colorado students attending the event on campus.
Swink High School math-savving students make the 60-mile trek to Pueblo for Math Day each year. “What I really like is letting them see what kids from other schools know and how even though we’re small, we can be competitive with them,” said Swink math instructor Judy Jenkins.