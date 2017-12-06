The Pueblo Chieftain: Local startup gets boost - Colorado Politics

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

The future appears bright for Pueblo entrepreneur Diana Hall’s startup ActivArmor, the company she founded in 2014 to produce custom-fit, waterproof, 3D-printed orthopedic casts and splints for medical and sports applications.

ActivArmor has been selected to receive $250,000 in assistance from the state’s Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program. The grant requires Hall to raise an additional $500,000 in matching capital to receive the $250,000.

The state awarded a total of about $3.2 million to 15 companies, including the Pueblo startup, out of 80 applications.

