   
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Pueblo Chieftain: Jim Rizzuto’s exemplary career

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

CO_PhotoProject2007_0682-1280x854.jpg
The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Jim Rizzuto’s retirement next year after 17 years as president of Otero Junior College will cap an exemplary career of public service stretching back nearly a half-century.

Rizzuto has announced his retirement, effective July 31, at the school he heads in his hometown of La Junta. During his tenure, he also served as joint president of Lamar Community College from 2006 to 2008. He was inducted into the Colorado Community College and Occupational Education System Alumni Hall of Fame in 1989. In 2009, Rizzuto was named “President of the Year” by the Association of Student Government leaders from community colleges across the state.

Otero officials said the college benefited greatly from Rizzuto’s leadership, including receiving several multimillion dollar grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business, health care and technical training programs.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 1, 2017 The Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board

The Colorado Springs Gazette: Homeowners can’t control oil under their yards

Colorado Editorials
October 31, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Our broadband future

Colorado Editorials
October 31, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: A safe Halloween

The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousInsights: Colorado state rep takes the wheel for Uber, learns that life isn't politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *