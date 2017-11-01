The Pueblo Chieftain: Jim Rizzuto’s exemplary career

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Jim Rizzuto’s retirement next year after 17 years as president of Otero Junior College will cap an exemplary career of public service stretching back nearly a half-century.

Rizzuto has announced his retirement, effective July 31, at the school he heads in his hometown of La Junta. During his tenure, he also served as joint president of Lamar Community College from 2006 to 2008. He was inducted into the Colorado Community College and Occupational Education System Alumni Hall of Fame in 1989. In 2009, Rizzuto was named “President of the Year” by the Association of Student Government leaders from community colleges across the state.

Otero officials said the college benefited greatly from Rizzuto’s leadership, including receiving several multimillion dollar grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business, health care and technical training programs.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.