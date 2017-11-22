The Pueblo Chieftain: Jet service coming soon

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - November 22, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Pueblo Memorial Airport looks forward to the return of passenger jet service with a switch to daily 50-passenger jet flights, starting Dec. 1.

It’s not too early to book flights for the holiday season with the new United Express regional jet service between Pueblo and Denver International Airport. SkyWest, based in St. George, Utah, won a two-year contract to operate with the United Express banner under the federal Essential Air Services program that subsidizes flights from smaller airports. Until Dec. 1, Great Lakes Airlines of Cheyenne, Wyo., will continue to offer daily flights using smaller turboprop aircraft between Pueblo and DIA.

“Access to reliable and efficient local air service means more choice and more convenience for Pueblo travelers. We look forward to bringing SkyWest jet service to Pueblo just in time for the holiday season,” said SkyWest market development director Greg Atkin.

