   
Thursday, October 26, 2017
The Pueblo Chieftain: Heaton makes the grade

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The Pueblo Riverwalk along the banks of the Arkansas River. (Matt Inden/Miles, Colorado.com)

Pueblo’s Heaton Middle School is on track to become one of only 177 AVID National Demonstration Schools. The acronym stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination, based on strategies for student performance in writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading. The goal is to prepare students for success in high school, college and beyond.

Heaton has been a certified AVID school for the past three years and now is up for national demonstration school recognition once members of the AVID Center and AVID Western Division visit and survey the middle school in March.

Not only that, Heaton joined Carlile and South Park elementary schools in moving up to the state’s highest rating of “Performance,” a step up from “Improvement.” The school board also recognized the following for maintaining “Performance” status: Belmont, Goodnight, Heritage, Morton and Sunset elementary schools, Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences and Corwin and Fountain International magnet schools.

