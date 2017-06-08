The Pueblo Chieftain editorial: Veto forfeiture bill

Going down to the wire, Gov. John Hickenlooper needs to veto a criminal forfeiture bill that would jeopardize local law enforcement participation in federal joint task forces aimed at major drug trafficking and organized crime in Colorado. The governor has until Friday to act on the last of this year’s legislation still on his desk. We urge him to veto House Bill 1313, rather than sign or let it become law without his signature.

HB1313 would take away incentives for local sheriffs and police departments in federal stings that have been especially effective against the scourge of illegal drugs that endanger the public health and safety.

Under the bill, Colorado law enforcement agencies would be prevented from receiving forfeiture proceeds under $50,000, effectively ending local agencies’ participation, since they no longer would have a realistic way of recouping local costs of participating in federal drug and other major crime task forces. The forfeiture of property — automobiles, homes, cash and other assets — is an effective way to hit drug lords and organized crime figures where they live. It denies them the fruits of their criminal labors.

