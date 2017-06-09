The Pueblo Chieftain editorial: Parkview’s partnership

It’s always been a challenge to provide comprehensive health care in Southern Colorado outside of the Pueblo area.

That’s not unique, of course, to our area. Health care challenges abound in rural areas throughout the nation.

It’s hard to attract doctors, especially specialists, and other medical staff to small communities. And It’s not a new challenge.

So we were excited to hear the news this past weekend that Pueblo’s Parkview Medical Center has established a partnership with four Southeastern Colorado hospitals that will seek to improve the quality of health care throughout the region.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.