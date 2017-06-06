The Pueblo Chieftain editorial: Farewell, Lesley Di Mare

Lesley Di Mare is retiring as president of Colorado State University-Pueblo after nearly six years at the helm on June 30. She forever will have the distinction of having served as the first woman president of CSU-Pueblo in the school’s history.

President Di Mare will be remembered with fondness and distinction long after she and husband Dave leave our community.

“We’ve had talks about how hard it’s going to be to leave here. It’s just a wonderful place of good people,” she said. “We’ll leave because I truly believe that once your role is complete that it is time for someone else to come in, and it’s hard if the former president is still living there. We want to give the new president every opportunity to experience what we did.”

