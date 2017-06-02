The Pueblo Chieftain editorial: Building houses is one thing schools could do to open career options for students

Some Centennial High School students have been learning some valuable lessons, and not in a classroom.

Over the past nine years, under the guidance of Centennial construction teacher Mike Palumbo, students have built six homes on the West Side through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

As featured in The Chieftain this past weekend, Palumbo — who also is a construction supervisor for Habitat for Humanity — and his students have been working this spring on a 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom house for the project.

Some of the students have been in the program since they were freshmen.

