The Pueblo Chieftain: A chile reception in St. Louis

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

What, you were expecting the Denver omelet? Certainly not Rocky Mountain oysters. And there’s no way you were thinking about pot-infused brownies.

When it comes to picking an iconic food to represent the state of Colorado, what other choice could there be besides the Pueblo Chile? So it’s only fitting that the little peppers with the mighty kick will be in the spotlight this weekend during Flavored Nation, a national food festival in St. Louis.

The festival highlights 50 different foods, one representing each state. Some of the entries are pretty predictable: Philly cheese steaks from Pennsylvania, deep dish pizza from Illinois and Buffalo chicken wings from New York. Some are obscure, like Knoephia soup from North Dakota. (In case you didn’t know, that’s a creamy potato soup with German dumplings.) And some of the foods that will be featured at the festival are genuine head scratchers. (Really, Iowa? Corn dogs?)

