The Pueblo Chieftain: Chance of new life for old power plant

Author: The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

There’s a chance that old power Stations 5 and 6 can escape the wrecking ball and the Black Hills Energy property can be redeveloped as a hotel that would house a restaurant and shops next to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo.

The City Council has given local developer Ryan McWilliams 90 days to discuss the latest plan for buying the property from Black Hills Colorado Electric. The company’s vice president, Vance Crocker, has agreed to meet with McWilliams.

This allows time for a potential breakthrough after two years of postponing a final decision on the fate of the historic brick-faced buildings and adjacent property. It started when McWilliams and his supporters, including Dana Crawford of Lower Downtown Denver redevelopment fame, asked the council to declare the old power plant a city landmark, which would prevent Black Hills from demolishing it.

Read more at The Pueblo Chieftain.